Jackie Chan to receive Lifetime Achievement Honour at Locarno Film Festival

Martial arts icon, global superstar, and all-around action legend Jackie Chan is going to receive a prestigious lifetime achievement award at this year’s Locarno Film Festival — and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

The 71-year-old powerhouse, who’s leapt from skyscrapers, fought off armies with a ladder, and made millions laugh across decades, will be honoured with the festival’s coveted career achievement award.

Advertisement

The Locarno Film Festival — known for championing indie cinema and celebrating global greats — is tipping its hat to Chan’s trailblazing journey from Hong Kong cinema to Hollywood stardom.

Advertisement

If you grew up watching ‘Rush Hour’, ‘Drunken Master’, or ‘Police Story’, you already know why this moment matters.

Jackie Chan didn’t just do action — he choreographed chaos with jaw-dropping stunts, razor-sharp timing, and a smile that made even the most intense fight scenes feel fun.

And he didn’t stop at acting. He wrote, directed, produced, choreographed, and even sang in his films — basically rewriting the rulebook on what a star could do.

The Locarno team summed it up perfectly, calling him a “daredevil stuntman” and a “key figure in contemporary Asian cinema” whose influence has rippled far beyond Hong Kong. Chan brought East and West together with his unique cinematic language — one packed with humour, heart, and hits (literally).

As part of the festival’s tribute, Chan himself will present two of his early classics — ‘Project A’ (1983) and ‘Police Story’ (1985) — both of which he directed and starred in. These films not only defined an era in action cinema, but also showed off his signature mix of jaw-dropping stunt work and slapstick comedy.

And there’s more. On August 10, Chan will take the stage in Locarno for a live conversation, where he’ll reflect on his wild ride through the movie business — from Hong Kong’s vibrant film scene to becoming a household name in Hollywood. It promises to be an unforgettable moment for fans and filmmakers alike.

This isn’t Jackie’s first big honour. Back in 2017, the Academy awarded him an honorary Oscar, celebrating a career that broke barriers and bones (his own, mostly) for the love of film.

From kung fu comedy in the streets of Kowloon to buddy-cop banter in Los Angeles, Jackie Chan’s journey is nothing short of legendary. And this summer, the Swiss Alps will echo with applause as Locarno gives him the flowers he’s more than earned.

Ready the slow claps, folks. Jackie’s heading to Locarno — and the spotlight is all his.