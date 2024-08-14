‘Frozen 3’ set for thanksgiving 2027 release

The much-anticipated third installment of the “Frozen” franchise has officially secured its release date. Disney has confirmed that “Frozen 3” will grace the big screen on November 24, 2027. This release date follows a successful pattern, as the first two “Frozen” films both debuted around Thanksgiving and went on to achieve blockbuster status, each grossing over a billion dollars worldwide.

The announcement comes alongside a glimpse of the film’s initial concept art, unveiled by filmmaker Jennifer Lee. The artwork teases fans with a promising scene: beloved sisters Anna and Elsa riding horses towards a radiant horizon, with the ever-adorable Olaf sitting comfortably on Anna’s horse. This visual hints at the adventurous spirit that has characterized the series from the start.

In addition to “Frozen 3,” Disney has also set the stage for another exciting project. The studio’s upcoming Pixar film, “Hoppers,” is slated for release on March 6, 2026. This film, featuring Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan, is described as a body-swap comedy where a young girl uses technology to gain insight into the minds of animals.

The original “Frozen,” which debuted in 2013, drew inspiration from Hans Christian Andersen’s 1844 fairy tale, “The Snow Queen.” Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and produced by Peter Del Vecho, the film quickly became a global sensation, earning approximately $1.3 billion and securing two Academy Awards. Its sequel, released in 2019, further cemented the franchise’s status, achieving even greater commercial success.

The success of “Frozen” and “Frozen II” has been marked by memorable songs such as “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” which have become cultural touchstones. As excitement builds for “Frozen 3,” Disney CEO Bob Iger has hinted at even more to come. In 2023, Iger revealed that not only is “Frozen 3” in development, but the studio is also considering a fourth installment. He noted that Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the talented songwriters behind the franchise’s hit tracks, are returning to craft new music for the upcoming films.

With Jennifer Lee once again at the helm, fans can look forward to more magical adventures with Anna, Elsa, and their friends. The anticipation is already building for what promises to be another enchanting chapter in the “Frozen” saga.