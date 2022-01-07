The first Asian model ever to appear on the cover of Vogue is Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon

Jung Ho-yeon, who made her acting debut in Netflix’s ‘Squid Game,’ appears on the cover of the February 2014 issue of Vogue magazine. In 130 years since the first issue of US Vogue, Jung Ho-yeon is the first Asian model to appear solo on its cover.

Jung Ho-yeon told Vogue in the US, “My life has been changed in a month since ‘Squid Game’ was released.” In addition, she has been training her voice and poses, as well as expanding her worldview through various arts and movies. As Vogue pointed out, “If there is a Korean word to exactly describe Jung Ho-yeon, it is ‘yeol-shim,’ which means something like diligence.” Vogue also added, “To work hard, to put your heart and soul into everything, until it feels as though you might explode.”

Jung Ho-yeon has been in the U.S. since the end of last year, when she came to promote her movie ‘Squid Game’. As a presenter at the Gotham Awards and LACMA Gala, she also attended the CFDA Fashion Awards. At the Gotham Awards, ‘Squid Game’ won the best long-form television series award.

(With inputs from ANI)