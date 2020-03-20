Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the organisers have postponed the Cannes Film Festival 2020. The outbreak has gripped the entire planet. Speculations were already rife about the prestigious film festival getting cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 scare. And, now the reports have confirmed. The mega event was originally scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 23, 2020, in France.

According to the latest reports, the organizers are hoping to organise the prestigious event by the end of June or the beginning of July 2020.

It has also been mentioned that the health situation in France will be monitored before considering the organisation of the event there again. This decision has been taken in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak which has hit European countries the worst. The organizers will also be undergoing consultation with the Cannes City Hall and the French Government for the same.

The festival has also expressed its solidarity for all those people who have been fighting with the deadly virus. France has been under complete lockdown amid the COVID-19 scare. The country has reported numerous deaths and infections in the past weeks.

Over the past few days, many other international events including other film festivals have been postponed owing to the prevailing situation around the world.