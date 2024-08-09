Colman Domingo embraces heartthrob tag at 54

At 54, Colman Domingo has become an unexpected heartthrob, a status he attributes to his role as Ali on HBO’s acclaimed series ‘Euphoria.’ The Emmy Award-winning actor, who portrays Rue’s (Zendaya) sponsor, recently opened up about this surprising twist in his career during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Domingo shared his astonishment at the newfound attention, saying, “It’s really kind of incredible.” He recounted how fans often see him as a mentor or father figure, saying, “They look at me and they want me to be their big brother, their father figure, their counselor or something.”

In a humorous anecdote, Domingo recalled a moment driving on Los Angeles’ 405 freeway when a group of young fans started to recognize him. His husband noticed the girls’ lingering glances and asked if something was wrong. Domingo, initially unsure of what was happening, waved to the girls, only to be met with excited screams. “So I’m a 54-year-old heartthrob as well,” he chuckled.

Despite his surprising popularity, Domingo has embraced this new chapter with grace. Reflecting on his journey, he joked, “I never knew it would happen, but it’s happened at the ripe old age of 54. As long as it happened at some point in my life, right?”

Looking ahead, Domingo will reprise his role as Ali in the third season of ‘Euphoria,’ which is slated to begin filming in January 2025. He remains optimistic about the show, even in the face of recent controversies and challenges.

Addressing concerns from a 2022 report alleging a “toxic production” environment on the set of ‘Euphoria,’ Domingo defended the show’s demanding nature. “I’m not gonna invalidate anyone’s experience,” he said. “But working in television involves long hours—sometimes up to 14 hours a day. It requires a methodical work ethic, which some young actors may not be ready for.”

Drawing from his 32 years in the industry, Colman Domingo remarked, “I know what hard work is. When I heard those reports, I thought, ‘Where is this coming from? That’s just a normal workday.’ Be a professional.”

With his blend of humor and humility, Domingo continues to navigate his evolving career, delighting fans and colleagues alike.