Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon shine on red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, captured the spotlight at the Venice International Film Festival as they made their official red carpet debut together. The couple attended the premiere of Pitt’s latest film, ‘Wolfs’, marking a significant moment after their romance began to attract attention over two years ago.

Pitt, 60, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo paired with a stylish round-collar shirt and matching flared pants. Meanwhile, Ines, 34, turned heads in an elegant white one-shouldered gown and complementing Brad Pitt’s sophisticated look perfectly. Their chemistry was palpable, with the pair sharing tender moments, including warm embraces and affectionate glances, showcasing their bond in front of the cameras.

The evening was a double date, as they were joined by fellow stars George Clooney and Amal Clooney. George, a longtime collaborator of Pitt’s from films like ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, sported a classic black tuxedo, while Amal shone in a stunning ruffled pastel yellow gown. The four shared a joyful camaraderie, reflecting the friendly atmosphere among Hollywood’s elite.

Just a day before the festival, the couples were spotted enjoying a night out on Venice’s picturesque canals, arriving via water taxi. The Clooneys have a special connection to the city, having tied the knot there nearly a decade ago. The public appearance of Pitt and de Ramon was notably rare, as they have maintained a low profile, rarely discussing their relationship since dating rumors began swirling in late 2022.

Ines, a talented jewelry designer previously married to actor Paul Wesley, has largely kept her romance with Brad Pitt out of the limelight. Their public outings have been few and far between, with the couple spotted together at events like the Formula One British Grand Prix in July and enjoying casual beach walks with their dogs in Santa Barbara earlier this year.

The Venice Film Festival appearance comes on the heels of another significant red carpet moment, as Brad’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, also attended the festival to premiere her latest film, ‘Maria’. This juxtaposition highlights the evolving dynamics of their lives post-separation, while also emphasizing Pitt’s new chapter with Ines.

As they navigate their relationship amid the glitz of Hollywood, Pitt and de Ramon’s debut at the prestigious festival symbolizes not just a professional milestone for the actor but also a personal one, reflecting the joy and affection that has blossomed between the two.