Bill Cobbs, veteran character actor and TV icon, dies at 90

Bill Cobbs, a revered character actor known for his sage presence in film and television, has passed away at the age of 90. Cobbs died peacefully on Tuesday at his home in the Inland Empire, California, surrounded by loved ones. His publicist, Chuck I. Jones, confirmed the news, stating that Cobbs likely died of natural causes.

Born and raised in Cleveland, Cobbs had a prolific acting career that spanned over several decades. He made his first big-screen appearance in 1974 with a small role in “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three.” Over the years, he amassed nearly 200 film and TV credits, particularly flourishing in his 50s, 60s, and 70s. Directors and producers frequently sought him out for his ability to bring depth and wisdom to his roles, no matter how brief.

Cobbs’ filmography includes notable roles in “The Hudsucker Proxy,” “The Bodyguard,” and “Night at the Museum.” On television, he appeared in beloved series such as “The Sopranos,” “The West Wing,” “Sesame Street,” and “Good Times.” He portrayed Whitney Houston’s manager in “The Bodyguard” (1992), the mystical clock man in the Coen brothers’ “The Hudsucker Proxy” (1994), and a doctor in John Sayles’ “Sunshine State” (2002). Cobbs also took on the role of the coach in “Air Bud” (1997), a security guard in “Night at the Museum” (2006), and the father on “The Gregory Hines Show.”

Though Bill Cobbs rarely landed major, award-winning roles, he became a familiar and cherished face in the industry. His talent for infusing minor characters with profound soulfulness left a lasting impact on audiences. In 2020, he received a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding limited performance in a daytime program for his role in the series “Dino Dana,” a testament to his enduring skill and dedication.

Cobbs’ career is a testament to his ability to elevate any project with his presence. He brought authenticity and warmth to every role, making him a beloved figure among fans and colleagues alike. His passing marks the end of an era for character actors, but his legacy will continue to inspire and entertain for generations to come.