Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax meets with accident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s second oldest son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, was rushed to a hospital after he reportedly sustained heavy injuries on his head following a road accident in Los Angeles on Monday.

According to a report by TMZ, law enforcement agencies have informed that Pax was driving down Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m. on his electric bike when he crashed into the back of a car.

Pax was reportedly not wearing the helmet at the time of the crash. He was rushed to a nearby hospital after getting head injuries and hip pain following the accident, according to TMZ’s report.

Advertisement

He is now in stable condition and would be discharged by Tuesday, July 30. The exact reason for Pax’s injury is still unclear though doctors initially feared minor bleeding in the brain.

According to the media outlet, Angelina’s son hit the car while he was approaching the intersection. The car was reportedly stationary at that time and was waiting at the red light. The driver of the car even came out after the accident to check Pax’s condition. Eventually, emergency service came for Pax’s rescue.

Pax who is 20 years old is the second eldest son of that Angelina and Brad. Their other kids include Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. All their kids are adopted except Shiloh and the twins.

The former couple filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage and around ten years of relationship. It is alleged that Jolie and her kids don’t share a good relationship with Brad Pitt.

In October 2022, Angelina Jolie claimed that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” before “grabbing]\ Jolie by the head and [shaking] her” while they were traveling on a flight in 2016.