After making fans excited with the news of her digital debut, Hina Khan shared the first look poster of Hacked.

Starring Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in the lead, Hacked has been directed by Vikram Bhatt.

The film revolves around a boy’s love for an older woman and how it turns into an obsession.

Hacked will also explore the modern-day and age relationships and the complexities of online dating.

Hina shared the poster on her official Instagram account and wrote, “There’s nowhere to hide! You will be #Hacked on February 7, 2020. A stalker thriller by @vikrampbhatt Watch out for more, soon.”

The poster is a monochromatic poster with a caped man standing in the backdrop with central tagline reading as follows, “This poster contains malware.”

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress also shared two promo teasers of the film announcing the release date of the film and its trailer respectively.

Ever since the film was announced, fans have been gearing for more updates on it.

It seems now is the time that the makers will be unveiling the trailer of the much-anticipated film.

Meanwhile, Hina’s web show titled Damaged Season 2 will also soon air on Hungama Play.

Produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt under their banner Loneranger Productions, Hacked is slated to release on 7 February 2020.