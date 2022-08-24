Here’s everything you need to know about re-release of ‘Avatar’ and its sequel

James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning 2009 epic adventure ‘Avatar,’ which was released in theatres 13 years ago, is all set to return to theatres on September 23rd this year. The film will be re-released in theatres in India three months prior to the release of its sequel – ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’.

The second part of the film will hit theatre globally on December 16, 2022. So in case you were confused about the characters, and their storyline or may have missed the first part of the film, you can now see it in theatres from September 23 onwards. The much-awaited sequel ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, as we mentioned, will be released on December 16 this year.

The 2009 movie is coming back to theatres for two weeks starting September 23rd and will be shown in “all formats,” including IMAX, 4K / HDR, and — of course — 3D.

The second instalment – ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will be released by 20th Century Studios in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The makers unveiled the teaser of the film in May this year. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

For her role, Winslet learned to hold her breath underwater for the movie and ended up breaking Tom Cruise’s record for the longest underwater breath-hold in a feature film, reported Variety.

As for what it was like reuniting with Cameron so many years after ‘Titanic’, Winslet told the magazine, “Jim and I are both totally different people now to who we were 26 years ago. He is calmer, and I am definitely more hyperactive now!”