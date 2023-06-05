Renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah, known for his remarkable performances and numerous accolades, recently shared an interesting revelation in a recent interview.

The veteran actor expressed his lighthearted attitude towards awards, disclosing that he utilizes his Filmfare awards as door handles in his washrooms.

Naseeruddin Shah on awards

Having received several prestigious awards throughout his illustrious career, including three National Awards for his notable roles in Paar, Sparsh, and Iqbaal, and three Filmfare Awards for his exceptional performances in Akrosh, Chakra, and Masoom, Shah expressed his indifference towards such recognitions.

During an interview with The Lallantop, when questioned about his perspective on awards and the rumors of him employing them as door handles, With a chuckle, Shah expressed, “A good actor is someone who devotes their life and efforts to portray a role. Singling out one individual and proclaiming them the best actor of the year seems unjust. I don’t take pride in these awards. In fact, I didn’t even collect the last two I received. So, when I constructed a farmhouse, I made the unconventional choice to use these awards as door handles in the washroom. Each handle consists of two Filmfare awards, allowing anyone who uses the washroom to hold two awards.”

No value in awards

Moreover, the accomplished actor conveyed his belief that awards lack inherent value, ascribing them to industry lobbying. He explained, “I perceive no significance in these trophies. Initially, their receipt brought me joy. However, they gradually accumulated around me. I came to realize that these awards are a product of lobbying and do not necessarily reflect merit. Consequently, I started leaving them behind. Nevertheless, when I was honored with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, they evoked memories of my late father, who always fretted about my career choices, cautioning me with statements like, ‘If you pursue this futile work, you’ll become a fool.’ As I received these awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan, I glanced upward, envisioning my father observing the occasion. I am confident he found happiness in it. While I found contentment in receiving those awards, I cannot endorse competitive awards.”