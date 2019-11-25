Akshay Kumar’s collaboration with Hera Pheri director Priyadarshan is one of the most successful collaborations in Bollywood, as far as comedy films and fan following goes.

The duo has given together films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan among many others.

Fans have been waiting for their collaboration for the longest time and news of their coming together has already given much to all to think about.

At the International Film Festival of India, which is ongoing in Goa, Priyadarshan revealed plans of his coming together with Akshay.

“It is a comedy. I’m currently writing it and will start working on it next year around September-October. Fortunately Akshay has not been doing many comedies. He did this Housefull 4 and it didn’t do really well, the way he wanted it to be,” Priyadarshan told PTI.

The filmmaker said after Southern megastar Mohanlal, with whom he has collaborated on 47 films, Akshay is the only actor he feels comfortable working with.

“I’ve done so many films with him. I have done 47 films with Mohanlal and after him, Akshay became the most comfortable person for me to work with because he completely trusts me. He doesn’t ask what I’m making. He doesn’t want to know what I’m doing. He asks me ‘Sir are you excited?’ and I say ‘yes’ and we just start working. That confidence is there so I have a responsibility towards him. He trusts me so much that I make sure it works. That trust works well for us. He always says he learns a lot while working with me. His body language has become better. He has evolved a lot. We did Khatta Meetha and after that he started playing a lot of these middle class characters like Padman and others,” he further added.

Currently, the veteran filmmaker is working on Hungama 2, his Hindi comeback after 2013’s Rangrezz.