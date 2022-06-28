From Deepika to Yami : Actresses who won audiences' hearts with powerful performance

The first half of 2022 has given us some content-driven films and web series which were headlined by women of great substance who took over the half-year unlike nobody else.

Here is a report card of strong female-centric roles at OTT platforms that took over our first half:

Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan

Deepika plays a young Mumbaikar Alisha in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, who cheats on her boyfriend to have an affair with her cousin’s fiance. Deepika played a deeply layered and nuanced character of Alisha and shun brightly on-screen throughout. As a driving force of the film, the actress gave her career’s finest performance.

Yami Gautam in A Thursday

A Yami Gautam starrer revived the narrative of a thriller in Bollywood today. Her portrayal of Naina reflected the trauma of every single woman who has been mistreated by society. It is one of the spectacular and gripping thrillers which will keep you glued to the seats till the end. A Thursday is a much-needed masterpiece with a strong social message regarding crimes that are still prevalent in Indian society.

Madhuri in Fame Game

The Fame Game puts the spotlight on the glamour and struggles of Anamika Anand played by the versatile actress Madhuri Dixit navigating through the many roles that she plays off-screen. The slow pace of the show is covered by Madhuri Dixit’s flawless acting, she effortlessly transitions from playing an ambitious diva to a protective mother.

Madhuri Dixit stands out as the Kohinoor for her power-packed performance.

Shefali Shah in Jalsa

Packed with incredible performance, Shefali Shah Jalsa leaves the viewers satisfied. Jalsa has a very captivating storyline of two women in their 40s both, brave and vulnerable despite all odds stacked against them. Shefali Shah as Ruksana seamlessly fits into her character as the beloved housemaid that tends to everyone like her own family. The actress dishes out a sublime performance with minimal dialogue and letting her eyes speak more than ever.

Fatima Sana Shaikh in Modern Love

Modern Love Mumbai’, the Hindi spin-off of a popular US anthology. Raat Rani depicts the story of Lalzari played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and her journey towards self-acceptance and self-love by breaking the shackles of societal norms. Fatima Sana Shaikh has been receiving a lot of praise on social media for her accurate portrayal of a Hijabi Kashmiri woman.

Saba Azad in Rocket Boys

Actress Saba Azad who essayed the role of Parvana Irani in Rocket Boys has found a special spot in the audience’s heart after her terrific performance in the series. The show is based on the life of Homi Bhabha, the father of the Indian nuclear program, and Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space program.

Saba’s character in the series was completely out of the box for which she received an amazing response.