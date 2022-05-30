Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: Iconic Roles Of Veteran Actor

Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is celebrating his 68th birthday today. Paresh Rawal is a very popular name among the Indian audience, also he has played several iconic characters in his Bollywood career.

From ‘Hera Pheeri’ to ‘OMG’ and many others he has always ruled the hearts of the audience. Once he was well known for playing villain characters. Paresh Rawal has breathed his life in such a way that everyone was convinced of his acting skills. There is no doubt that Paresh Rawal has made four moons in the film in which he appears. He was last seen in Sharmaji Namkeen, and will soon be seen in many big films.

The veteran actor’s name is something that would bring back a flood of memories of the interesting characters he has played. Paresh Rawal is famous for his epic one-liners, super comic timings, and excellent expressions. His perfect comic timing cracks us up every time he is on

the screen. Well, ye toh ‘Baburao ka style hai’.

On his birthday let’s recall some of his best movies, Dialogues, and Awards:

Phir Hera Pheri

Paresh Rawal played this role brilliantly in Hera Pheri, creating a very relatable character. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty was released in 2000. The phrases of Paresh from the film are permanently ingrained in our minds. “Arre baba wrong number hai toh uthati kaiko hai re?”h Rawal’s Baburao Ganpatrai Apte AKA Babu Bhaiya from Hera Pheri is an ever-agitated man, but a person with a heart of gold. You would spot him in your neighborhood, shouting at the kids on the streets, or giving grumpy looks at people around.

Andaz Apna Apna

In the film, Paresh Rawal played two roles. He enthralled the audience with his portrayal of Ram Gopal Bajaj and his evil doppelganger Teja, and his performance was unquestionably one of the film’s highlights. Paresh was also able to make every situation amusing. This action-comedy-romance was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starred Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, and others. “Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai,” says Paresh Rawal is one of his most memorable dialogues.

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge

Paresh Rawal, who plays Lambodar Chacha in Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, is an unwelcome visitor who refuses to leave. He, like Paresh Rawal’s character, will make your life a living hell. There are many Lambodar Chachas in the world and the seasoned actor delivered a flawless performance in this part. We’re sure you laughed every time he appeared on the screen.

Welcome

Paresh Rawal, who plays Dr. Ghungroo in Welcome, is Akshay Kumar’s on-screen Mama and the reason the entire family gets into problems. Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, and others starred in the iconic film. The audience was won over by Paresh’s movements and delivery of the dialogue.

Awards

In 2014, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for his contributions to the entertainment industry

1994: National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Sir & Woh Chokri

1994: Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role for Sir

2001: Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role for HeraPheri

2003: Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role for Awara Paagal Deewana