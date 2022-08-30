Happy Birthday Chitrangda Singh: 5 heart winning characters of diva

Happy Birthday, Chitrangda Singh: The gorgeous Chitrangda Singh has been one of our favorites for ages now all due to her amazing taste in fashion and of course her choice of roles. She has proved her mettle as an actor with versatile roles over the several years she has been in the industry. Here’s a look into five characters played by the jaw-dropping beauty that has all hearts.

1. Bob Biswas:

Chitrangda Singh played the role of Mary Biswas in the 2021 crime thriller, Bob Biswas. She played the role with so much grace that we couldn’t take our eyes off her. She essayed the role of Abhishek Bachchan‘s wife and nailed the complex character where she had to take care of the house as well as remind the husband about the family they built together as he loses his memory. The role played by Chitrangda won appreciation from one and all.

2.Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3

Chitrangda played the character of Suhani in the film who is a proficient dancer and singer and the smoldering chemistry with Sanjay Dutt set the screen on fire. Chitrangda made us fall in love with her with this film and we are drooling over her looks for decades now.

3. Modern Love Mumbai

Modern Love Mumbai had brought six different heartwarming stories to our screens and Chitrangda was a part of the story titled “Cutting Chai” opposite Arshad Warsi and her simplicity did win hearts. Her character of an aspiring writer turned homemaker was relatable to many and her character of Latika was refreshing to watch as we had never seen the diva playing a role like that before.

4. Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi:

The 2003 film, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi was the acting debut of the beautiful Chitrangda and we had never seen a beauty like that before on the screen. Her character was that of Geeta Rao, a London-returned South Indian woman madly in love with fireband Kay Kay Menon. She played a role of a woman who has led a sheltered life and was yet to explore the terrain of the Indian socio-political landscape. We loved her fresh face and her promising acting in the film.

5. Bazaar:

One of the best roles portrayed by Chitrangda Singh was in Nikhil Advani’s Bazaar. She played a powerful and instrumental character named Mandira in the film and starred opposite the Nawab, Saif Ali Khan. She played a wife to Saif in the movie, and it was her character that delivered the twist that happened to be the game changer in the film.

We are absolutely in love with the beautiful Chitrangda Singh and on her special day, we wish her all the joy and success in life.