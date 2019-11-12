Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi who will soon be returning with Amazon Prime’s Inside Edge’s Season 2 made headlines with a recent revelation. The actor who played the role of MC Sher to the T in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy said he “emotionally made-out” with Ranveer Singh during the screening of the film.

“We had a different moment. He hugged me and I have cried, he has kissed me, he has hugged me. Proper make-out session in middle of, PVR Juhu. Yes, I have emotionally made-out with Ranveer Singh,” Siddhant said while recalling a moment from the screening of Gully Boy in Mumbai.

In an episode of Neha Dhupia’s podcast show #NoFilterNeha Season 4, Siddhant opened up about his bond with Ranveer Singh.

“I remember watching Band Baaja Baaraat when I was in college. That time it was Yash Raj launching a new boy. I’m looking at him and I am really inspired because he has just made it solely on his talent and his vision. We don’t see his intelligent side much, but, you know he is very intelligent and he’s very disciplined. He’s just amazing,” he was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

“He aces every accent, he aces every body language. So, that’s something that I learnt from him. I had a different voice, I had a different lingo in this film so I used to take notes from him. I was like how do you do it? So he told me ‘you keep recording on your voice memo whenever you are reading it out and you keep trying variations in that. And maintain consistency, bro. Be careful of that’,” he added.

Gully Boy is India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards. It also features Alia Bhatt.

The film was loosely based on the lies of rappers- Naved Shaikh, popular by his stage name Naezy, along with Divine (Vivian Fernandes).