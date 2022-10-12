Gori Nagori: all about the new entrant to Bigg Boss 16 house

Bigg Boss 16 brought together contestants from different walks of life. Among others, the one who is grabbing great attention is popular Rajasthani dancer and performer, Gori Nagori whose original name is Gori Malik. She took social media by storm with her sizzling dance moves on the premiere of the show before getting herself locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

Gori Nagori was born as Taslima Bano on June 11, 1990 in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. She did her early studies from Ghotiya Higher Secondary School, Nagpur and holds an undergraduate degree in Arts from Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur. At the age of 9, she started taking dance lessons and has always been fascinated in taking up the art as a profession. But coming from a conservative Muslim family who struggled to make ends meet, it was very difficult for her to convince her parents about her love for dance. She had to fight with her family and society to build up her dance career all by herself.

Speaking about her passion, Gori shared, “People around me would always say dancing is a vulgar act and it shows my bad character but I never took the criticisms seriously. I started with small shows and continued my struggle.”

The Rajasthani dancer rose to fame in 2018, when she got featured in a popular Rajasthani song ‘Le Photo Le’. The song went viral and Gori became a popular face in Rajasthan. She has been an avid admirer of Shakira and often her dance moves are inspired by Shakira’s style. So, her fans often regard her as ‘Rajasthani Shakira’.

Bigg Boss 16 came as a big break to her career. She revealed that when the first call came to her from Big Boss, she mistook it to be a prank call. Then it took a series of meetings for her to believe it to be real. Apart from exhibiting her dancing skills, Nagori is focused on standing out in the Bigg Boss house showing her real self.

Talking about her strategy of handling fights inside the Bigg Boss house, the dancer shared that she has patience to deal with things calmly, but if someone purposely tries to provoke her, she knows how to give it back.

Gori also revealed the names of her favourite Bigg Boss contestants from the previous seasons. The list includes Shehnaaz Gill, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Manveer Gurjar and also Sapna Choudhary. Her dance videos often feature her matching steps with Sapna Choudhary.

The folk dancer has already started creating waves among fans and it will be interesting to see how long she manages to survive in the Bigg Boss 16 house amidst high-octane fights and daily dose of drama.