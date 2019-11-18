Superstar Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of his upcoming film Good Newwz. A few days ago, the makers of the film unveiled a few posters of the film. They also announced the release date of the much-awaited trailer. As per the announcement, the makers will release the trailer on Monday.

On Monday, ahead of the trailer release, the makers of the film shared a new poster of the film.

Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle to share the new poster featuring him along with Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh huddled together as a sperm emoji encircles them.

Alongside the image, Akshay wrote, “As you can see, we’re all in this together! #GoodNewwzTrailer out today at noon (sic).”

While he looks worried and can be seen sharing a hug with Kareena, Diljit is seen embracing Kiara, who stars opposite him in the film.

The makers are calling the film the ‘biggest goof-up of the year’ as it arrives around the Christmas and New Year season at the end of this year.

Akshay had earlier, unveiled the first official poster of the film. It showed him and Diljit Dosanjh squeezed between Kareena and Kiara Advani’s baby bumps.

The story of the upcoming feature revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay and Kareena, as Honey and Monika, will be seen trying to conceive a baby.

The film will hit cinema screens on December 27.