Good Newwz has set the box office on fire. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Akshay Kumar starrer earned Rs 65.99 crores in its opening weekend.

The film is churning great numbers across Northern parts of Delhi, specifically multiplexes.

Tweeting about it,”#GoodNewwz sets BO on…on Day 3… Biz jumps across most circuits… Some circuits – average on Day 1 and 2 – score big on Day 3… North sectors terrific… Multiplexes driving its biz… Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz,” Taran shared.

This Akshay Kumar starrrer has become Akshay’s third highest opener of 2019. After Mission Mangal opened at Rs 97.56 crores, Kesari at Rs 78.07 cr and Housefull 4 ar Rs 53.22 cr, Good Newwz collected Rs 65.99 crores at the box office.

These figures only pertain to the domestic market only and international market numbers are yet to arrive.

Akshay Kumar has featured in four superhit big films of the year- Kesari, Mission Mangal, Good Newwz and Housefull 4. All have performed well at the box office and analysts are expecting Good Newwz to benefit more from the upcoming New Year holidays.

Good Newwz is Raj Mehta’s debut directorial and revolves around the story of two couples( Kareena and Akshay, Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani) trying to have a baby. The film brings to fore the idea of IVF( in vitro fertilization).

The film is a comedy and matters turn tricky when at the IVF clinic, sperms get exchanged and a discord between the two couples emerges.

Good Newwz has been produced by Karan Johar Dharma Productions and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Hope Films.