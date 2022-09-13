Goa’s Serendipity Art Festival returns with the 5th edition after two years

Serendipity Arts Foundation, a non- profit organisation conceptualized with a vision to energise arts production, awareness, and practice across South Asia has announced the fifth edition of its flagship program Serendipity Arts Festival 2022, scheduled from December 15 to December 23, 2022 in Panaji, Goa.

The festival marks its return after 2 years of pandemic, hosting a series of immersive and interdisciplinary programs conceptualized by a panel of distinguished curators spanning across performing, visual, culinary arts and crafts.

Spread across 10 venues with the Old GMC Palace at its heart, the Festival will continue to uphold its fundamental values of sustainability, inclusivity, and accessibility with a marketplace focussing on home grown, sustainable products and produce workshops for those with special needs along with lined up children’s programs.

The renowned music composer and percussionist Bikram Ghosh along with composer- guitarist Ehsaan Noorani will curate music with a wide range of live concerts covering a multi- genre range of classical, folk, indie pop, and rock. Geeta Chandran and Mayuri Upadhya will put together classical, experimental and contemporary dance performances and workshops this year. Visual Arts curators SudarshanShetty and Veerangana Solanki will showcase filmmakers to operate and explore the post-pandemic transition from the virtual to the physical.

For the section of craft, Pramod Kumar KG will highlight the world of specialist books on the art history of India through a uniquely immersive exhibition, and Anjana Somany will enliven the world of craft and its rich traditions of materiality through space-making.

The festival will showcase some eclectic selection of plays for the Theatre segment curated by Quasar Thakore Padamsee. The culinary workshops will be curated by Prahlad Sukhtankar.

Apart from these programs, the festival will host a series of other special projects including a collaborative exhibition between 4 galleries, an archival exhibition by Dr. Jyotindra Jain, film screenings curated by Harkat Studios, an exhibition on NFTs and an international collaboration between Rahaab Allana and Pascal Beausse.

Talking about the Festival, Mr. Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder Patron, Serendipity Arts Foundation, said, “In our attempt to grow the economy over the last few decades, the enormity and significance of India’s cultural heritage and its arts of tangents missed out. This festival showcases the dimensions of culture through the diverse programmes and we hope to get more and more people interested and engaged with it.”

Ms.Smriti Rajgarhia, Director of Serendipity Arts Foundation, said, “We have announced our curators for the Serendipity Arts Festival 2022 and we are aiming to host an inclusive festival that challenges the public at large to push beyond accepted notions and conventions in arts and culture.”

The week long Serendipity Arts Festival 2022 will run from December 15 to December 23, 2022 in Panaji, Goa.