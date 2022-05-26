B-Town stars lend glitter and glam to KJo’s 50th b’day bash

KJo’s 50th b’day: Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday with a grand parties held at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Bollywood A-listers including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, and ex-wife Kiran Rao, Kajol, and Madhuri Dixit et al were seen in their sizzling best. The entire B-town erupted in celebrations as an array of celebrities swarmed the venue to celebrate the Dharma Productions head honcho’s birthday.

The red carpet event saw celebrities literally putting their best foot forward. The party theme was black and bling. The birthday boy dressed up in a green shimmery tuxedo, which he paired with a white shirt and black pants. He was joined by Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

Everyone who is anyone in Bollywood was there – those who were not had good reason to be absent. Chief among the absentees were Alia Bhatt, to whom Karan Johar is a mentor, and Deepika Padukone – Alia is abroad filming her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone and Deepika is currently on jury duty at the Cannes Film Festival. Also absent from the red carpet was Karan Johar’s close friend Shah Rukh Khan – his wife Gauri, however, did attend was also at a more intimate gathering held at KJo’s home to bring in his birthday the night before.

Nearly everyone else marked their presence at Karan Johar’s big fat Bollywood birthday party. Salman Khan, with whom the filmmaker reportedly shared frosty relations in the past.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who married last December, attended together. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a glamorous couple’s entry, having recently returned from Cannes – Abhishek and Karan Johar have been friends since they were children.

Also spotted at the party was her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Kajol, in a shimmery green dress.

Actor Madhuri Dixit was also seen in a glamorous avatar in her black-caped shirt and shimmery purple pants. She posed solo and also with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene and their son Arin.

Kareena Kapoor was escorted by her husband Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan attended with ex-wife Kiran Rao, also a very good friend of the birthday boy. Whereas Malaika Arora attended the party without her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt was represented by her husband Ranbir Kapoor who escorted his mother Neetu. Hrithik Roshan brought along girlfriend Saba Azad; his ex-wife Sussanne Khan also arrived with a date–boyfriend Arslan Goni. Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda arrived later, posing with friend Ananya Panday. Their other friend Shanaya Kapoor was there as well – Suhana Khan, the remaining member of their squad, did not appear to be at the party. Ananya was launched by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Shanaya will be as well. Janhvi Kapoor, also a Dharma talent, attended as well.

Shahid Kapoor came with his wife Mira. Other stag arrivals included Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, and Sidharth Malhotra. The couple’s corner was filled up with Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, and others. Rashmika and Anushka made an appearance in Black.

The party setup was designed by Amrita Mahal, who has created the sets of films such as ‘Kalank’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

-with Inputs from IANS.