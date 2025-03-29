Ghibli Studio: How users are generating ‘Ghibli’ style images with ChatGPT

Currently, social media platforms are brimming with users sharing their photographs, iconic memes, and film stills in quintessential Studio Ghibli style. Users have generated these Ghibli-style images using OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

OpenAI’s new 40-image generator allows users to create the desired images with just a few prompts. Within seconds, the tool whips up an image resonating with the studio’s artistic style. Since the trend started gaining traction, several users generated numerous images. From popular memes, film stills, and photos of themselves, to other historic moments, a Ghibli version of everything is now swirling around the internet.

While initially, users with a free account were not able to generate these images, now it seems like OpenAI is rolling out the native image generation feature for free. As free users didn’t have access to this feature, they had to use alternatives. These included xAI’s Grok or Gemini, which did the job, but the resulting images weren’t as refined.

Studio Ghibli:How to generate Ghibli-style AI images using ChatGPT?

Open the ChatGPT website or app

Upload the desired image by clicking on the ‘+’ sign at the bottom left corner

Enter the prompt ‘Ghiblify this’ or ‘turn this image in Studio Ghibli theme’

The platform will convert the image into Studio Ghibli style. Click on the download option to save it.

Meanwhile, there is no clarity about the limit of images users can generate for free. However, Sam Altman did announce that they are imposing restrictions. This is because the heavy load is melting the GPUs.

Amid the flurry of images, several Ghibli fans have slammed the trend for infringing the copyright of the studio. The AI generation of images also overlooks the ethos of the studio and its artists. Hayao Miyazaki, the director of popular Ghibli films, had also expressed his opposition to AI in animation. While it’s a fleeting trend, it raises concerning questions about AI and art.

