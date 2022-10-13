Genz Labeled These 10 Emojis as ‘Old Fashioned’

Emojis have become a vital part of digital conversation and have become a mode of expression since the introduction of smartphones. A non-profitable organisation based in California called The Unicode Consortium is responsible for creating and managing emojis.

As time passes, we are introduced to new emojis. But have you ever heard of emojis getting old?

A survey conducted by Perspectus Global, an independent, international research and insights agency, states that there are 10 emojis that Genz considers as ‘old fashioned.’

The survey was conducted among 2,000 people who were between the age group of 16 to 29, about the usage of emojis. The survey had two major results, first, it proved that a person uses an average of 72 emojis per week, and second, there are 10 emojis that are considered ‘officially old’.

Let’s have a look at these 10 emojis that make you ‘old’.

Red Heart

See-No-Evil Monkey

Thumbs Up

OK Hand

Loud Crying Face

Clapping Hands

Pile of Poo

Check Mark

Kiss Mark

Grimacing Face