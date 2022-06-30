Geeta Basra makes a comeback on silver-screen with ‘Notary’

Bollywood actress Geeta Basra is all set to mark her comeback to the silver screen after eight years of gap. The actress was last seen in the B-town flick Second Hand Husband in 2015.

The actress will return to films with director Pavan Wadeyar’s next project, which is also Pavan’s entry into Bollywood. The project is titled Notary, and stars Parambrata Chatterjee, as the male protagonist, while Geeta plays his leading lady.

“When I quit acting after marrying Bhajji (cricketer Harbhajan Singh), I was clear that I wanted to be hands-on at home, including with my kids. Now, I finally feel ready to return to work,” shares Geeta.

The actor says she was clear that the subject had to not only pique her curiosity but also be one that she is comfortable taking up, given that she is also a wife and mother. “Notary is an interesting subject and Shabbir, its maker, is a good friend, who I’ve known for over 15 years. We’ve never had a chance to collaborate and when he brought this film to me, it felt just right to make a comeback. I’m also aware that Pavan Wadeyar has made some hit films down south,” avers Geeta.

She adds, “So, right from a girl who is in college to her heading into marriage and being her lawyer husband’s backbone, my role has varied shades. It’s not as simple as it sounds, because she truly embodies strength and is made of sterner stuff. I could relate to it very well.”

The film will take off in September and Geeta speaks of how her husband is extremely excited for her to return to the movies. “Bhajji is now retired, so he has the time to help out with the kids. Hinaya and Jovan are equally attached to him and my mother will be here to lend support. More importantly, while I’m always there for them, I want my kids to see that their mother also chose to pursue her passion,” sums up Geeta. A look at the Geeta Basra’s career: Geeta Basra is well known who her Bollywood films like Dil Diya Hai and The Train. In addition to her acting projects, she is also known for her fashion game. She often shares her fashionable looks on her social media handle. The actress was next seen in the movies Zila Ghaziabad in 2013, Mr. Joe B. Carvalho in 2014, and Second Husband in 2015.

Basra was also seen in the music video for the Sukshinder Shinda and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan song “Ghum Sum Ghum Sum”, playing the love interest of the male protagonist played by Rahul Bhat.

A look at the Geeta Basra’s personal life:

Actress Geeta Basra was most talked about back then for her love story with Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh. After almost eight years of ‘are, they dating’ or ‘are they not’ speculations, one of the most talked-about celebrity couples finally tied the knot in December 2015 for the world to see.

Along with some of the most prominent designers working on the couple’s outfits, the wedding was covered by one of the well-known photographers.

Bhajji was clean bowled over Geeta when they were introduced by a common friend. What after that, you ask? Well, there was no looking back since then. They met, and fell in love but planned to keep it discrete as both of them chose to concentrate on their respective careers. But as they say, ‘true love cannot be concealed for too long, the lovebirds came out in the open with their relationship and embarked on a beautiful journey.

They were blessed with a daughter, Hinaya, in 2016. Their adorable family had an equally sweet start, with the couple’s love story winning the hearts of many Indians

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra’s romance started with a music video.

Harbhajan, in an interview, admitted that it was love at first sight for him after he saw Geeta in ‘Woh Ajnabee’ music video from the movie ‘The Train’. He was in awe of his future wife and was eager to meet her. He got her contact from a friend and that’s how their Bollywood-like love affair started.