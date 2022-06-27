Shraddha Kapoor’s sensation ‘Galliyan’ completes 8 Years

Shraddha Kapoor is truly one of the multi-talented actresses of this generation. While the actress has always stunned the masses with her brilliant acting spectacle, the audience got to hear her melody when she sang ‘Galliyaan’ from ‘Ek Villain’. This went on to become a major highlight of the film which was unexpected and took over millions of hearts.

The audience has never expected Shraddha as such a brilliant singer but the’ Galliyaan’ song just came as a treat to them while leaving them anticipating more. This is the time when people started recognizing her talent as a singer. She was also the first actress to embrace her talent and showcase it to the audience. The song went on to become a blockbuster and has gained tremendous views on Youtube. The popularity of the song went on to the level that people still recreate different versions of it.

Watch the song –

Moreover, while taking ahead her singing talent after ‘Galliyaan’, Shraddha went on to sing Bezubaan Kab Se (Reprise) from ABCD 2, Phir Bhi Tumko Chahoongi (Female) from Half Girlfriend, Tere Mere Dil Zara Zara & Chal Ud Jaa Re from Rock On 2 and many more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently working on her next project – an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.