From Babudi to Poioio fans call Shraddha Kapoor with adorable names

Shraddha Kapoor has recently crossed 75Million fan followers on social media. Be it any occasion, the actress never misses an opportunity to spread her love with her fans, which is why she is often called a fans’ favorite.

The actress has been called various names by her fans, from Babudi to Poioio, the actress’ fans have a special corner in their heart reserved for Shraddha and it’s all things adorable.

Recently, the actress came across a fan in Delhi, who had traveled from far to show her the book he had written, after which Shraddha even praised another Fanclub who creates several edits of the actress and said, ‘I’ll always be your poioio.”

Not just this, the internet even adorably calls Shraddha ‘Babudi’, which has been stuck with the audiences for a long time. Check out some videos;

The quintessential Bollywood girl-next-door Shraddha Kapoor has now entered the most coveted 75 Million followers club, after Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra. Shraddha has garnered this following solely based on being her true self and keeping it real on social media.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor, which is all set for a theatrical release on March 8, 2022.