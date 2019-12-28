The first look poster of Nagarjuna starrer Wild Dog is out. Ahishor Solomon of John Day fame will be directing the film.

Sharing the news on his official Twitter handle, he wrote, “Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!! New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!! (sic)”

The poster shows Nagarjuna playing the role of an NIA officer. The image bears a newspaper clipping which shows Nagarjuna in the officer attire with a gun in hand.

The megastar plays the role of ACP Vijay Varma in the film, who is given the name Wild Dog, for his way of dealing with criminals without hesitance, reported TOI.

Matinee, headed by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy are producing the film.

Nagarjuna was last seen in director Rahul Ravindran’s Manmadhudu 2 and will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s science fiction film Brahmastra which also features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

The 60-year-old will be essaying the role of an archaeologist in Brahmastra.

While Wild Dog‘s first schedule has wrapped up, Brahmastra is slated to release in the summer of 2020.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news of the film’s first schedule wrap-up on Twitter and wrote, “#Nagarjuna… First look poster of #Telugu film #WildDog… First shooting schedule has just concluded… Directed by Ahishor Solomon… Produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy.”

