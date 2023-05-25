First look of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is out

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of 2023 starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. This film is Directed by Karan Johar and also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in major roles.

The excitement around the film has been sky-high. The famous pair of Gullyboy will now be seen in different avatars. Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday and 25 years as a filmmaker today. To celebrate the occasion, he released the first look of this film as he is coming back to be a director after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Karan took to Instagram and shared two posters from the film. This poster introduced Ranveer as Rocky. The second poster shows Ranveer in a cool look. Both posters dish out major fun vibes. Ranveer as Rocky looks all things suave and handsome.

Along with the posters, the director KJo wrote, “An absolute ‘heartthrob’, who wears his own heart on his sleeve – meet Rocky! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023.”

He also shared another poster of this film on Instagram which features the main lead actress of the film Alia Bhatt who looks stunning in her ethnic outfit and beautiful smile the poster is also shared by Alia Bhatt on her Instagram account

In the third poster of the film, the couple Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are seen posing together showing their amazing chemistry in the poster. The actors are seen wearing different ethnic outfits which looked stunning. The audience is giving these posters an amazing response and loving the pair. The expectations of the audience are much more from this film as both the actors will be seen after a long time and the directorial Comeback of Karan Johar will make this film more entertaining.