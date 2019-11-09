The first look of Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre has been released.

Featuring the two actors, makers announced a release date shift of the Rumi Jaffrey mystery-thriller.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share news of the date shift.

He wrote, “New release date… Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi… #Chehre to release on 24 April 2020… Directed by Rumi Jafry… Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd… Presenting the first look of the actors”.

Chehre was initially slated to release alongside Vicky Kaushal’s horror film-series Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Anurag Basu’s untitled film with Aditya Roy Kapur and Abhishek Bachchan.

The month of April in 2020 will see two big films like Kabir Khan’s ’83 and Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi Afza release.

Chehre also starrs Kriti Kharbanda and will see Emraan and Amitabh Bachchan team up for the first time together.

Hashmi has just had the release of a highly rated show Bard of Blood on Netflix and has Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga up for release next year.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan has Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in line for the coming year.

Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit under the banners of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.