First look of Dinesh, Oorvasi-starrer ‘J Baby’ released

The first look of director Suresh Mari’s ‘J Baby’, featuring actors Oorvasi, Dinesh and Maran in the lead, and produced by well known director Pa Ranjith in association with a few others was released on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, director Pa Ranjith, who is one of the producers of the film, said, “Here’s the First Look (Journey) of ‘J Baby’ Thank you Dinesh.”

He also wrote in Tamil, “Congratulations Suresh Mari anna. I was able to witness the love that you have for people without having any expectations from them in our film, ‘J Baby’, as well. Let your life in the film world prosper. My thanks to all the good hearts that worked to make this film.”

The film, which has music by Tony Britto, will have cinematography by Jayanth Sethu Madhavan.

Editing for the film will by Shanmugam Velusamy and art direction will be by Ramu Thangaraj.

Prior to turning a director, Suresh Mari had worked as an assistant director to directors Venkat Prabhu and Pa Ranjith.