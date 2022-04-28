Akshay Kumar shares first glimpse of ‘Ram Setu’ with Jacqueline

Akshay Kumar has shared the first look of his upcoming film Ram Setu on Twitter. He recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, Ram Setu, earlier this year. He will be seen playing the role of an archaeologist and in the first look of the film, he is seen sporting a salt and pepper beard and long curly hair.

The actor’s film is scheduled to hit cinemas in Diwali 2022. After releasing in the theatres, the film will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha in pivotal roles.

The official Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video shared the first look of Ram Setu. “#RamSetu: watch Akshay Kumar in a race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou (sic),” read the caption.

#RamSetu: watch Akshay Kumar in a race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/iROJD5Mhdy — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022. pic.twitter.com/uZ9vIBFB9Z — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 28, 2022

Last seen in Atrangi Re, Akshay has Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar, Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar, Bachchan Panday with Kriti Sanon lined up for release. The Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood will be also seen in Mission Cinderella and Oh My God! 2.