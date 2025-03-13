Filmfare Awards Bangla 2025: Star-studded night set to return on 18 March

The much-anticipated night of glamour is set to return as Filmfare Awards Bangla gears up to host its 12th edition. The award ceremony, slated for 18 March at JW Marriott Kolkata, promises an unforgettable evening of recognition and grandeur. The event date, along with the major nominations, was announced at a press conference at JW Marriott Kolkata. The conference was graced by Actress Subhashree Ganguly, Jitesh Pillai (Editor-in-Chief, Filmfare), Sunil Agarwal (Chairman and Co-Founder, Joy Personal Care), and Poulomi Roy (Chief Marketing Officer, Joy Personal Care).

To mark the official launch of Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla 2025, the conference commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ritual. This was followed by the official unveiling of the coveted ‘Black Lady’ by Subhashree Ganguly alongside other dignitaries. Recalling the beginning of Filmfare Awards Bangla, Pillai shared, “In 2013, when I was asked to organise a Filmfare for the Bengali film industry, I was worried. I had grown up watching masterpieces by Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen and Ritwik Ghatak, but didn’t know anyone from the present generations. However, when I reached out, the Bengali film industry was really welcoming and said that this initiative was much needed. At the time, Subhashree, along with stalwarts like Prosenjit Chatterjee and Late Soumitra Sir (Chatterjee), helped me understand Bengali cinema. That’s when I discovered the beautiful confluence of exquisite storytelling and talented actors that define the Bengali movies.”

Actor Subhashree Ganguly further highlighted how it felt to be present at the unveiling of the iconic trophy. “They say dreams do come true, but unveiling this trophy and being part of this moment is beyond any dream I ever had. I’m truly excited about this year’s Filmfare Awards and eagerly looking forward to the celebration. This is a platform where we honour art and artists, recognising their incredible work,” Ganguly said.

Bringing together the best of entertainment, the night will shine with mesmerising performances by Subhashree Ganguly, Barkha Bisht, and Puja Banerjee. “As I’m performing this year, it makes the occasion even more special, and I can’t wait to be a part of this grand night,” Ganguly stated. Raj Chakraborty and Shiboprosad Mukherjee will be the hosts of the evening, adding an extra charm to the event.

‘Bohurupi’ is leading the nomination list this year with 16 mentions. This is followed by ‘Padatik’, with 14 nominations, ‘Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale’ and ‘Khadaan’ having received 12 nominations each.

This year, the nominations have been announced across 25 categories, spanning both technical and popular segments. Leading the Best Film category are ‘Ajogyo,’ ‘Bohurupi,’ ‘Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale,’ ‘Khadaan,’ ‘Padatik,’ and ‘Shontaan.’ In the Best Director category, notable names include Kaushik Ganguly (Ajogyo), Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee (Bohurupi), Pratim D. Gupta (Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale), Raj Chakraborty (Babli), Soojit Dutta (Khadaan), and Srijit Mukherji (Padatik).

The Best Actor (Male) nominees include Ankush Hazra (Mirza), Dev (Khadaan), Mithun Chakraborty (Shontaan), Prosenjit Chatterjee (Ajogyo), Shiboprosad Mukherjee (Bohurupi), Tota Roychowdhury (Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale), and Vikram Chatterjee (Pariah). For Best Actor (Female), the nominees are Aparajita Adhya (Eta Amader Golpo), Jaya Ahsan (Bhootpori), Koushani Mukherjee (Bohurupi), Oindrila Sen (Mirza), Rituparna Sengupta (Ajogyo), and Subhashree Ganguly (Babli).

Subhashree Ganguly received three nominations this year, including two for ‘Babli’ – Best Actor in a Leading Role (FEMALE) and Best Actress (Critics’) and one for ‘Shontaan’ in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) category. Upon receiving these nominations, Ganguly shared her excitement in conversation with The Statesman, “Three is my lucky number- I was born on 3 November. I’ve received three nominations, and if I win this year, it will be my third Filmfare. I’m truly excited and believe this might be my year.”

As the night draws closer, the Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla 2025 prepares to unite and honour the finest talents in the Bengali industry.