‘Brahmastra’ a “King-Sized Disappointment”: Critics

SNS | New Delhi | September 9, 2022 3:22 pm

Poster of 'Brahmastra'

After a roof-breaking buzz, the much-awaited Ayan Mukerji film ‘Brahmasta’ has finally come out of the bags today. The film was described by the director Ayan Mukerji as “a ground-breaking landmark” in the Bollywood film industry, in various previous interviews.  But the film critics disagree.

Renowned film critic, Taran Adarsh posted on his Twitter, calling Brahmastra a king-sized disappointment that was low on content, and many others shared his disapproval.

As the Brahmastra’s trailer says, “The Light is Coming”, few people turned out to be ‘light’ into the ‘dark’ reviews of the movie.  Film critic Sumit Kadel reviewed the movie on his Twitter and wrote that the movie is a “Visual Extravaganza”.

 

 

 

