‘Brahmastra’ a “King-Sized Disappointment”: Critics

After a roof-breaking buzz, the much-awaited Ayan Mukerji film ‘Brahmasta’ has finally come out of the bags today. The film was described by the director Ayan Mukerji as “a ground-breaking landmark” in the Bollywood film industry, in various previous interviews. But the film critics disagree.

Renowned film critic, Taran Adarsh posted on his Twitter, calling Brahmastra a king-sized disappointment that was low on content, and many others shared his disapproval.

#Brahmastra Misses The Target. You had all the Astras (money, starcast, vfx…) to make this a great cinematic experience except for Scriptastra.#BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/GKM4ACu8Kh — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) September 9, 2022

One word Review: MESS#Brahmastra: ½ (1.5/5)#BrahmastraReview Right from the opening scene lacking in connect with the audience. 30 mins story stretched to a 2.5hr movie

A few bright spots can’t save it from clunky writing.

Highly disappointed Wasted a stellar cast — Light Yagami (@Light_Yagamind) September 8, 2022

Extremely torturous movie completely unwatchable #BrahmastraReview

Came out of theater in middle. Don’t waste any money on this #Bramhastra — Direct Democracy in India (@DDinIndia) September 8, 2022

As the Brahmastra’s trailer says, “The Light is Coming”, few people turned out to be ‘light’ into the ‘dark’ reviews of the movie. Film critic Sumit Kadel reviewed the movie on his Twitter and wrote that the movie is a “Visual Extravaganza”.