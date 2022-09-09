‘Brahmastra’ a “King-Sized Disappointment”: Critics

After a roof-breaking buzz, the much-awaited Ayan Mukerji film ‘Brahmasta’ has finally come out of the bags today. The film was described by the director Ayan Mukerji as “a ground-breaking landmark” in the Bollywood film industry, in various previous interviews. But the film critics disagree.
Renowned film critic, Taran Adarsh posted on his Twitter, calling Brahmastra a king-sized disappointment that was low on content, and many others shared his disapproval.
#OneWordReview…#Brahmāstra: DISAPPOINTING.
Rating: ⭐⭐#Brahmāstra is a king-sized disappointment… High on VFX, low on content [second half nosedives]… #Brahmāstra could’ve been a game changer, but, alas, it’s a missed opportunity… All gloss, no soul. #BrahmāstraReview pic.twitter.com/5EOKJrtbiY
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2022
#Brahmastra Misses The Target. You had all the Astras (money, starcast, vfx…) to make this a great cinematic experience except for Scriptastra.#BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/GKM4ACu8Kh
— Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) September 9, 2022
One word Review: MESS#Brahmastra: ½ (1.5/5)#BrahmastraReview
Right from the opening scene lacking in connect with the audience. 30 mins story stretched to a 2.5hr movie
A few bright spots can’t save it from clunky writing.
Highly disappointed Wasted a stellar cast
— Light Yagami (@Light_Yagamind) September 8, 2022
Extremely torturous movie completely unwatchable #BrahmastraReview
Came out of theater in middle. Don’t waste any money on this #Bramhastra
— Direct Democracy in India (@DDinIndia) September 8, 2022
As the Brahmastra’s trailer says, “The Light is Coming”, few people turned out to be ‘light’ into the ‘dark’ reviews of the movie. Film critic Sumit Kadel reviewed the movie on his Twitter and wrote that the movie is a “Visual Extravaganza”.
#Brahmastra – ⭐️⭐️⭐️
VISUAL EXTRAVAGANZA fronted by world class VFX & action. Story glorifies Indian ancient history & mythology.
First Half is very good while 2nd half is average though climax ends on a satisfactory note. #SRK cameo is the highlight . #BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/Z3CFR3cAfA
— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 9, 2022