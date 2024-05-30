‘Fighter’ actor Mahesh Shetty believes in travelling for experience, not for social media posts

Actor Mahesh Shetty, who was recently seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer film ‘Fighter’, likes to keep it light when he is bitten by the travel bug.

The actor known for shows like ‘Pavitra Rishta’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, and ‘Inside Edge’ also said that for him, travelling is an enriching experience for the soul, adding that he likes to travel for the experience and not for social media posts unlike most people these days.

“I like to keep it very light when I’m travelling. I carry only the basics. I even end up repeating outfits. My philosophy behind travelling is a bit different from others, as I believe in travelling for the experience rather than for social media posts,” Mahesh told IANS.

Advertisement

Asked about his favourite destination, the actor said he likes to explore different places.

“There isn’t one favourite spot as such. But the destination must have yummy food,” he said.

Mahesh plays Rajan ‘Unni’ Unnithan in ‘Fighter’, the wingman of Shamsher ‘Patty’ Pathania played by Hrithik.