The first look of Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan is out.

The actor is reuniting with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after the superhit film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

The Sky Is Pink actor took to his official Instagram account to share his first look.

He shared a photograph of himself in blue boxing jersey and shorts with a heavy muscular body and an intense macho look on his face.

Farhan captioned the poster, “When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing 02/10/2020.Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it.”

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the look on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “#BhaagMilkhaBhaag team – #FarhanAkhtar and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra – reunite… First look of sports-drama #Toofan… Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar… 2 Oct 2020 release.”

Toofan is an upcoming sports film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written by Anjum Rajabali.

The film features Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Isha Talwar, and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

Toofan will tell the story of a boxer, played by Akhtar, while Paresh Rawal will be seen playing his coach.

Jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Mehra, P. S. Bharathi, and Rajiv Tandon, the film is slated to release on 2 October 2020.