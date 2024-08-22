Farhan Akhtar drops new single ‘Reach for the Stars’ on Aug 29

Farhan Akhtar is set to release his latest musical offering, “Reach for the Stars” on August 29. With a reputation for delivering captivating performances and groundbreaking work across multiple artistic fields, Akhtar’s new single promises to further showcase his creative prowess.

The news of his upcoming release was shared through a vibrant poster on social media, where Akhtar’s excitement is palpable.

In his post, he wrote, “Hey. Excited to share I’ve got a new single titled ‘Reach for the Stars’ releasing on the 29th of August. Links to pre-save the drop can be found in bio. Happy listening happy sharing.” This engaging announcement not only highlights his enthusiasm but also encourages fans to engage with the new music by pre-saving it and sharing it within their networks.

Farhan Akhtar’s music career, while often overshadowed by his prominent roles in film and television, has been marked by significant achievements. His previous albums have been well-received, reflecting his unique style and artistic depth.

With “Reach for the Stars,” Farhan Akhtar aims to build on this success, offering a fresh, exciting sound that aligns with his dynamic approach to music. Fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating this new release, hopeful that it will continue to reflect the high standards and creative flair Akhtar is known for.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Akhtar is making headlines in the film industry. He is currently working on ‘Don 3’, the latest installment in the popular ‘Don’ franchise. This film will see Ranveer Singh taking on the titular role, with Kiara Advani joining him in a prominent part. Scheduled for a 2025 release, ‘Don 3’ is already generating buzz due to the success of its predecessors and the anticipation surrounding the new cast.