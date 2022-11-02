Farah Khan pens down a heartfelt note for Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK turns 57 today. On this occasion, director-choreographer Farah Khan took it to her social media handle and penned down a heartfelt note for the actor with a video of their old pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Farah captioned the post as, “Mine!! ♥️ my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend.. ♥️ thank you for all that you are”

Shah Rukh Khan was the lead actor in Farah Khan’s directorial debut film ‘Main Hoon Na’, in the year 2004, for which she also nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Director. She also did small roles in SRK starrer ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’.

Currently on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set with his new film, ‘Pathaan’, which is to be released on 25 January 2023.