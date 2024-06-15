Farah Khan-Badshah pep up 90s hit ‘Gore Gore Mukhde Pe’ for ‘Ishq Vishq Rebound’

Get ready to relive the magic of the 1990s with a contemporary twist in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’.

Tips Films presents a fresh take on the iconic track ‘Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chashma’, orignally sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan in the 1994 film ‘Suhaag’, starring Akshay Kumar and Nagma.

Choreographer-director Farah Khan and acclaimed rapper Badshah join forces to breathe new life into this beloved song, infusing it with a vibrant energy and contemporary flair. The upbeat rendition is set to captivate listeners with its infectious beats and catchy rhythm.

Advertisement

Tips Films and Music’s official handle shared the song with the caption that read, “Shades on, volume up. Your ultimate party banger is OUT NOW! #GoreGoreMukhdePe: #IshqVishkRebound In theatres on 21st June 2024! #PyaarKaSecondRound!”

‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ features a talented ensemble cast including Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, who bring their own unique charm and charisma to the screen.

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh and Jaya Taurani, the reboot of Shahid Kapoor’s 2003 debut film, ‘Ishq Vishq’, promises to blend nostalgia and romance with contemporary appeal as it navigates the intricacies of love and relationships. The film is slated for a June 21 release.