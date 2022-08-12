Fans showered love on Sara Ali Khan on her 27th b’day

Sara Ali Khan Pataudi, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is a rising star in the Bollywood film industry. Apart from her bubbly nature and acting, Sara has gained many fans for her fashion sense. Today on her birthday, her fans have flooded their Twitter handles with best wishes for Sara on her special day.

A Very Very Happy Birthday Gorgeous #SaraAlikhan Wish this pair again join soon HBD SARA ALI KHAN #HappyBirthdaySaraAliKhan #Thiruchitrambalam #Vaathi @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/g5wA7CxnLo — NAAN DHAAN DA MASS-Uᴸᵉᵗʰᵃˡ ᶠᵒʳᶜᵉ|ᴹˢᴰᶦᵃⁿ ᶠᵒʳᵉᵛᵉʳ (@Kaar_the_k_n_r_) August 12, 2022

Sara Ali Khan began her acting career from the movies ‘Kedarnath’ (2018), which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debutand, and ‘Simmba’ (2018), which was a blockbuster on the box office. The actress stole hearts with her actinh in her recent hit ‘Atrangi Re'(2021).