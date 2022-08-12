Follow Us:
Fans showered love on Sara Ali Khan on her 27th b’day

SNS | New Delhi | August 12, 2022 2:06 pm

(Photo : File Photos)

Sara Ali Khan Pataudi, daughter of actors  Saif Ali Khan and   Amrita Singh is a rising star in the Bollywood film industry.  Apart from her bubbly nature and acting, Sara has gained many fans for her fashion sense.  Today on her birthday, her fans have flooded their Twitter handles with best wishes for Sara on her special day.

Sara Ali Khan began her acting career from the movies ‘Kedarnath’ (2018), which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debutand, and ‘Simmba’ (2018), which was a blockbuster on the box office. The actress stole hearts with her actinh in her recent hit ‘Atrangi Re'(2021).

 

