Fans hail Kartik Aaryan’s dark side in ‘Freddy’ teaser

Hailing Kartik Aaryan’s completely new look in the extremely surprising and shocking teaser, his fans have taken to their social media handles and cannot stop raving and praising the fan-made Superstar as they say-

SNS | New Delhi | November 7, 2022 6:48 pm

After relieving Bollywood of a long dry spell at the box office with his mega blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is back with the teaser of his upcoming next, ‘Freddy’ which is also going to release this year itself.

While the young superstar is all set to his impress fans with a completely contrasting role after Rooh Baba with ‘Freddy’, they are already unable to control their excitements with his new look and the chilling first teaser of the film.

With the Freddy teaser announcing the date of release as 2nd Decembe, Kartik will be also be seen in Captain India, Shehzada, Satyaprem ki Katha and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

