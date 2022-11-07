Fans hail Kartik Aaryan’s dark side in ‘Freddy’ teaser

After relieving Bollywood of a long dry spell at the box office with his mega blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is back with the teaser of his upcoming next, ‘Freddy’ which is also going to release this year itself.

While the young superstar is all set to his impress fans with a completely contrasting role after Rooh Baba with ‘Freddy’, they are already unable to control their excitements with his new look and the chilling first teaser of the film.

Hailing Kartik Aaryan’s completely new look in the extremely surprising and shocking teaser, his fans have taken to their social media handles and cannot stop raving and praising the fan-made Superstar as they say-

#KartikAaryan is like a chameleon. How effortlessly he slips into romantic, comic, action and horror generes. I'm amazed by his versatility! He will slay in #Freddy❤️❤️❤️❤️https://t.co/LVw5k99LdN — Oye Awanish 🏵️ (@AwanishGupta15) November 7, 2022

Everyone Questioned Him, He answered LOUDLY and proved his versatility yet again with Freddy #KartikAaryan #Freddy #FreddyonHotstar pic.twitter.com/3HKkXX9rvx — Tush (@kartiktush) November 7, 2022

I'm so happy that K is finally playing a role of any doctor as it was her mom's dream and she would have been so happy seeing him play this role…🥰😭🤌🏻 #KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik #Freddy pic.twitter.com/tEFRH4UxTL — Priya Bansal (@PriyaBa49222102) November 7, 2022

With the Freddy teaser announcing the date of release as 2nd Decembe, Kartik will be also be seen in Captain India, Shehzada, Satyaprem ki Katha and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.