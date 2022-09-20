Fans call Kartik Aaryan as doctor of laughter

Kartik Aaryan is ruling hearts and making us laugh with his films ever since we knew him as the monologue boy! His latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has not only taken over the box office but also entertained families kids and youth, down to their funny bones. Rightly said, the superstar has been entitled the doctor of laughter recently.

Coming from a family of doctors, where his sister had also just recently received her certification as one, the actor had a sweet and funny caption to go with the video as he wrote, “Ye lo Mummy – Dr. Kartik Aaryan Finally logon ko hasaane vaala Doctor ban Gaya Ghar Mein teen doctor the Sirf Mujhe chod ke Thank you @komal.nahta Sir for this unique analogy”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Recently, the actor attended a Youth India Conclave in Jodhpur and made big news for the same where he won all hearts with his humble and grounded nature, spending time with his fans. From a frenzy of young girls rushing up to the stage to dance with the superstar on his popular title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, to going back out of the airport for a small boy who couldn’t stop crying out for the superstar.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan took the nation by storm with the recent announcement of his upcoming film Aashiqui 3. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada, Captain India, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.