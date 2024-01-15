Family Man season 3: Shoot starts Feb, 2025 release expected

In a recent interview, acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee unveiled exciting details about the highly anticipated Season 3 of “The Family Man.” The versatile performer shared that the much-awaited shooting for the series is set to kick off at the end of February, primarily unfolding against the scenic backdrop of the enchanting North-East region.

Season 3 promises to pick up where its predecessor left off, introducing fresh challenges and scenarios for the central character, Srikant Tiwari. This time around, viewers can expect to witness Srikant navigating the complexities of parenting as his children mature and grappling with the inevitability of aging. The narrative intricacies will delve into the uncharted territories of family dynamics, adding a layer of relatability to the gripping spy thriller.

Renowned filmmaker Krishna DK, who is at the helm of the series, previously disclosed that production for the third installment will commence in the coming months. Anticipated to hit screens in 2025, the upcoming season is currently in the developmental phase, with a substantial focus on exploring the intricate issues surrounding the Northeast. In an insightful interview, Krishna hinted that a significant portion of the storyline would shed light on the complex geopolitics of the region, providing a unique perspective.

Advertisement

Addressing the inevitable query about the release date, Krishna emphasized the meticulous process involved in bringing such a high-caliber series to fruition. Citing the extensive timelines encompassing shooting, post-production, and final release, the director expressed optimism about a 2025 launch while emphasizing that the studio would provide precise details when appropriate.

Maintaining an air of secrecy around the plot, Krishna tantalizingly stated that Season 3’s essence would remain under wraps. However, he assured fans that the show would maintain its trademark balance and sensitivity towards various issues, a hallmark of the previous seasons. Furthermore, Krishna unveiled plans to incorporate local talents from the Northeast, offering an authentic portrayal of the region and its diverse cultural tapestry in the upcoming season.

As enthusiasts eagerly await the latest chapter of “The Family Man,” the creative team appears poised to deliver a compelling narrative that not only continues the legacy of the series but also ventures into unexplored thematic territories.