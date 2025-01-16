“Extremely shocked, what is going on in Mumbai?”: Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad after attack on actor Saif Ali Khan

Congress MP from Mumbai North Central, Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday targeted the Maharashtra government after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained minor injuries following a scuffle with an intruder who entered his residence.

In a post on X, Gaikwad said that the incident happened in Bandra which is considered a safe neighbourhood.

“Extremely shocked at this brazen attack. What is going on in Mumbai? That this happens in Bandra in a what is known as a safe neighbourhood, is what is most concerning. What security can the common man then expect?” the Congress MP said.

She also demanded answers from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the incident.

“Day in and day out we hear of gun violence, robberies, stabbing incidents in Mumbai and MMR and the government has no answers. We need answers Dev_Fadnavis,” she said.

Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt also reacted to the incident and called for more police security in the Bandra area.

“Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice? We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the suburbs has never felt so unsafe before. Kind Attn,” she said.

According to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred late Wednesday night when the intruder engaged in an argument with the actor’s maid.

When Saif Ali Khan attempted to intervene and calm the situation, the unknown individual turned aggressive and the two were engaged in a scuffle, causing the actor to sustain injuries. The investigation is going on. The actor, who was immediately attended to, has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment.

According to an official statemen from the actors team, “There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation.”

The police have initiated a full investigation into the matter.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, “The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing.”