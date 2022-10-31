Emilia Clarke to portray Oscar Wilde’s wife in ‘An Ideal Wife’

In the upcoming movie “An Ideal Wife,” directed by Sophie Hyde, Hollywood actress Emilia Clarke will play Irish novelist Oscar Wilde’s wife Constance Lloyd.

According to Deadline, the movie tells the tale of Oscar Wilde’s marriage to activist and author Lloyd and her sexual awakening following the discovery that Wilde was gay. While residing in exile in Genoa, Italy, with her two sons, Lloyd passed away in 1898 at the age of 40. In order to separate themselves from the controversy surrounding Oscar Wilde’s arrest for homosexual behaviour in 1895, they had left London and changed their last name to Holland, according to Deadline.

Lloyd contributed to newspapers and journals throughout her life and wrote two books for youngsters. She also participated in the progressive dress reform movement as an advocate.

According to Variety, Chris Curling of Zephyr Films in the U.K. and Olivier Delbosc at Curiosa Films in Paris are producing “An Ideal Wife.” as well as Wheelhouse Productions’ Matthew Gledhill.

The movie will be Clarke’s first major cinematic role following Paul Feig’s 2019 holiday rom-com “Last Christmas.” Along with Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, and Emma Thompson—who also co-wrote the script—Clarke appeared in the movie.

According to Deadline, one of Clarke’s future projects is “McCarthy,” a movie directed by Vaclav Marhoul on the disgraced American senator Joseph McCarthy in which she will co-star with Michael Shannon.

