Elli AvrRam wraps up the shoot for her upcoming film ‘Goodbye’

It’s a wrap for Elli AvrRam! The actress shares a video from the shoot of her film Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna & Pavail Gulati.

Elli AvrRam never fails to enthrall the audience with her talent, versatility, and a million-dollar smile. The Swedish actress is known to have a fan following from across the world and her film lineup is surely one to watch out for!

The actress has just wrapped up the shoot of her much-awaited film, Goodbye, in which she will star alongside industry stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in addition to Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati.

The actress took to her social media handle and posted a beautiful video along with a heart-touching note announcing the wrap of her shoot schedule. Have a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram)



It is said that Elli is all set to essay a character that will be totally out of the box and she surely has proved her versatility time and again with her previous projects. Fans are super excited to see Elli shine on the silver screen alongside such legendary actors, what about you?