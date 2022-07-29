Elli AvrRam says ‘it’s my dream to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’

Elli AvrRam celebrates her birthday today and reveals her deepest desire! The birthday girl opened up and said that her dream is to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine.

Those who are well versed with Elli’s Instagram handle would know that she successfully has aped the ‘Paro’ look time and again and looks like a vision! She now reveals that she not only has a dream to work with the dynamic director of Devdas but he was the reason she decided to become an actress!

Many don’t know that when Elli was in Sweden, she decided to come to India to be an actress in the industry and to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

“I was blown away by the sheer vision and mind-blowing acting in the film Devdas. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the greatest directors of all time It has and it is my dream to be in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film! I always loved acting and Devdas spoke very strongly to me and resonated with me. I always knew I wanted to come to India and become an actress and Devdas and Sanjay Sir were one of the contributing factors!”

Well we for one surely hope the birthday girl’s dream comes true and she stars in an SLB magnum opus soon! Here’s wishing her a very happy birthday!