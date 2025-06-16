Ellen Pompeo reveals how she injured her foot

Hollywood actress Ellen Pompeo suffered an injury to her foot. The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star, 55, recently left the audience surprised at a Tribeca Festival Storytellers event in New York City.

She appeared with a black boot on her foot. During a fireside conversation with Katie Couric, she revealed how she injured herself, reports ‘People’ magazine.

After Couric, 68, asked, “What the hell happened to your foot?” Pompeo said, “I wish it was, like, a cool, sexy or exciting story, like I was doing some cool stunts or something”.

While the former Today star assumed that pickleball was to blame, Pompeo told her the injury actually happened far from the court.

“I just, you know, was half asleep and jumped out of bed too quickly and landed on my foot the wrong way. Somewhat clumsy of me”, she said.

“And by the way, this is almost like my party trick”, she continued. “I literally have done this three times, not the same way I’ve done it. This is my second time doing it that way, being asleep and jumping out too fast”.

As per ‘People’, Pompeo said the first time occurred during season 2 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ when she was especially tired from some long days on set. “My alarm was set, and I was so tired, working crazy hours, and I forgot to shut off my alarm because it was Saturday, so I thought I had overslept. So, the alarm goes off, and I jump out of bed, and I step the wrong way”, she shared.

She then joked, “At least I had an excuse that time. This time, I have no excuse”.

During her conversation with Couric at Spring Studios in New York City, Pompeo also delved into her longtime relationship with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ creator Shonda Rhimes, as per ‘Variety’.

“I think the most important thing to note about Shonda and I’s relationship is we very easily could have been pitted against one another”, she added.