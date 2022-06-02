Happy Birthday to the elegant Sonakshi Sinha aka ‘aslisona’

Sonakshi Sinha, also known as Rajjo Pandey, turns 35 today. Born to legendary actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha began her career as a model, stepping onto the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in 2008. It wasn’t until 2010 that the actress made her breakthrough alongside actor Salman Khan in Dabangg.

After the success of Dabangg, there was no turning back for the actress. Sonakshi Sinha has played many different roles and has established herself as one of the top actresses in the industry in a career spanning more than ten years.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Bollywood career has been a rollercoaster ride. While some of his films have completely blown fans away, others have been disappointing both at the box office and in storylines. Sonakshi began her career in the Hindi film industry as a costume designer and has styled for the films Mera Dil Leke Deko (2005). He also walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in 2008 and 2009 before making his acting debut in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg (2010).

In 2020 Sonakshi became the only Indian actress to enter the Rs 1500 crore club in this decade with hits like Dabangg, Mission Mangal, Rowdy Rathore, and Son of Sardaar. With her flawless performances in films, she has rightly earned her place as one of the top Bollywood actresses.

Sonakshi Sinha is a self-confessed animal lover and had posed for a PETA campaign promoting the adoption and spaying of cats and dogs. She starred in a minute-long PSA video urging everyone to adopt and sterilize animals. She was quoted as saying: “Breeders, pet shops, and people who don’t say their animals are responsible for all the animals that are made homeless.

Sonakshi Sinha started working as a costume designer but is accepted as an actress by the Hindi audience and later became a famous actress in Bollywood. Her Fat to fit journey is inspirational, she is now among the fittest Bollywood divas of our generation.

Here are some upcoming films by Sonakshi Sinha.

DOUBLE XL

This video commercial is about the movie understandably the movie is about body shaming two weighted actresses Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi come together.

KAKUDA

Kakuda, Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial comedy, stars Riteish Deshmukh and Sonakshi Sinha with Saqib Saleen playing a leading role.

HARI HARA VEERA MALLU

Sonakshi Sinha got the female lead in the big-budget film directed by Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan. Niddhi Aggarwal is the second female lead in this film.

CIRCUS

Choreographer Bosco Martis makes his directorial debut with a musical drama called Circus, in which Sonakshi Sinha will play a trapeze artist. Sooraj Pancholi could romance her, while Suniel Shetty will play her father.

KISHORE KUMAR BIOPIC (1969)

Bringing Ranbir Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha to the big screen for the first time, Anurag Basu tells the story of the late legendary Indian singer Kishore Kumar.

AMRITA PRITAM BIOPIC

First-time director Jasmeen Reen directs a film based on the life of popular poet Amrita Singh. All details about this project will be published shortly.

This is the list of upcoming Sonakshi Sinha movies and release dates in 2022 and 2023. It is incomplete because many things about these movies are not officially confirmed.