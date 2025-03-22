Ektaa Kapoor reveals who is the real culprit behind poor Indian content

Television and film producer, Ektaa Kapoor is not someone to mince her words. She has revealed the real culprit behind poor Indian content through her latest social media post.

Ektaa penned a long note on her IG stories that read, “When Indian creators cry that Indian content is not at par with internationally acclaimed tv series n films…I wonder if it’s ego, anger or just misplaced accusations.”

Advertisement

The maker stated that when critically acclaimed movies such as “Superboys of Malegoan” and “Buckingham Murders” fail to mint money at the box office, one can only blame audiences for the lack of quality content in the country.

Advertisement

“When Superboys of Malegoan n my dear frn @hanslmehta the Buckingham Murders don’t work in theatres can we blame the real culprits the ‘audiences’ n since it’s no fun blaming ppl in such abstract terms (can’t bring them down on social media nA so no fun) let’s just say that major part of India is in it’s evolutionary stage as far as content is concerned! U can say it’s in it’s adolescence”, Ektaa added.

She further urged creators who wish to support art to put their own money into projects.

Ektaa wrote, “Creators, I urge you to fight the system, these money, hungry, corporate studios and apps only think of money (me included) and Numbers!!!!!!! Movie making, content creation is not a business. It’s an art and I want to support art, so I urge creators to put their own money …problem solved!!!!”

Recently, Ektaa took a subtle dig at actor Ram Kapoor for his massive weight loss. She took to her IG and dropped a video asking her followers to help her zero down on weight loss options from pharmaceutical drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic, anti-inflammatory diet, or if she should just keep quiet.

Appearing to be taking a subtle dig at Ram Kapoor, whose weight loss journey seems to have left everyone shocked, Ektaa said that she should not do anything because “Hum toh bade hi acche lagte hain”. The line is a double entendre at her plus size and the title of the television serial “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain” featuring Ram Kapoor in the lead.