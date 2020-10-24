Actress Eisha Singh says the new season of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya showcases what love means in the lives of youth.

“‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ is a very beautiful show that came my way, and I couldn’t help but take it up. The new season got me excited because it showcases what love means in the lives of youth and the various tactics they adopt to navigate through the same,” said Eisha.

She plays a character that is positive, lovable, and a complete foodie. “Most importantly it portrays how one can stay happy in life by listening to your heart,” she added.

“I play the character of Preet whose family is a mix of Rajasthani and Punjabi. All I can say is that right from the theme of the episode to the story itself, it is all very relatable to the current situation. Overall, it was a very different and interesting experience for me and I am sure viewers would really enjoy it,” she said.

“Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya” season 11 will air on Zing.